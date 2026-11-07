A Weet-Bix slice can save your school holidays. Don’t believe me? Ask your mum. Not going to lie, I was originally going to make honey joys. But my girls had eaten all of the cornflakes, so I had to pivot to the nearly empty box of Weet-Bix. And this is what this column is all about. Making something with the little bits you have at the end of the week/holidays/pay cycle. And this recipe is versatile. I’ve been known to top it with a few mini M&M’s and chocolate freckles left over from gingerbread house duties, hundreds and thousands, or coconut, or to just leave it with that shiny chocolate icing that sets solid, the way we remember from our childhoods (the secret, as always, is margarine). And there’s no mixer or food processor needed for this. Crush, melt, mix, and pour. It’s also a great recipe to get kids in the kitchen to help with. The whole tray comes to about $4.50, and I cut it into 36 pieces, so it’s a very economical way to use your last few Weet-Bix. My Miss 12 has recently informed me they eat a shared “grazing platter”-style charcuterie lunch in Year 6, and that my Weet-Bix slice ranks higher than Tiny Teddies and Oreos for these little food critics. That’s incredibly high praise – though I do not endorse the sharing of food against school allergy policies. But for a weekend playdate/afternoon tea? Try it yourself. You’ll see.

Weet-Bix slice ingredients

4 Weet-Bix

1 cup self-raising flour

½ cup desiccated coconut

½ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa

125g margarine, melted Chocolate icing

1½ cups icing sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa

30g margarine, softened

2 tablespoons hot water, approximately

Method