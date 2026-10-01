Calare Public School held a wonderful Teddy Bears’ Picnic on Friday, September 18, giving Kindergarten children a special day filled with fun, laughter and lots of teddy bear adventures!

The children were invited to bring along their favourite toy and enjoy a variety of activities throughout the day. It was also a fantastic opportunity for children starting Kindergarten next year to visit the school, experience the fun of a school day, and get a little taste of what to expect as they begin their school journey. What a wonderful way to finish the week - a Grr-reat day was had by everyone!