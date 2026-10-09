Oct 9: Intimate live performance

Kent Eastwood will be performing at the rooftop Greenhouse atop Orange Ex-Services Club on Friday. Eastwood's poignant songwriting and intimate live performances have drawn comparisons to artists like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Glen Hansard, and Bon Iver. A DJ will also keep the mood going.

Oct 9/10: Wit and wisdom of political operator, Paul

Celebrating the wit and wisdom of a once-in-a-lifetime political operator, Orange Civic Theatre hosts “The Gospel According to Paul” next Friday and Saturday.

This hit production stars celebrated writer, actor and satirist Jonathan Biggins as former Prime Minister Paul Keating, in a funny and insightful theatrical experience that has entertained audiences across Australia.

Oct 10: Oom-pah,pah, Oktoberfest is here!

Oktoberfest is one of those great German traditions that has been transplanted so well to Australia, with Badlands Brewery hosting its very own special event with live music, games, dress-ups, and three traditional German beers on tap! Open from midday with music from 3pm.

Oct 10: Highly-entertaining and melodic outfit

The Dips Hits is a highly-entertaining party and melodic outfit playing at The Greenhouse atop Orange Ex-Services Club on Saturday evening from 7pm. They perform high-energy cover versions of classic tracks and modern hit songs for ever occasion.

Oct 11: High-energy fusion of reggae and Latin

Badlands Brewery and Taproom has the Javier Trio from 2pm to wind-down from the weekend. Led by charismatic Chilean-born musician, Javier Rocha, the group performs an uplifting, high-energy fusion of reggae grooves, Latin rhythms, soul, and R&B.

Oct 16/25: Frozen live at Orange Civic Theatre

Fans of the children’s movie classic, Frozen, for the first time can experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm at Orange Civic Theatre.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s Frozen includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage.