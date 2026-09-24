Sep 24: Big Hits. Big Voices. A Big Night Out At Canobolas Hall

Two absolute icons. One big night of music.

This September Handpicked Band takes on the legendary sounds of Phil Collins and Madonna at the Canobolas Dance Hall. From the unmistakable sounds of In the Air Tonight, Easy Lover, You Can't Hurry Love and Against All Odds to Madonna classics including Like a Prayer, Material Girl, Into the Groove and Like a Virgin. Expect a night packed with songs you know, love and probably can't help singing along to.

Sep 24: Trivia night at Club Millthorpe

Quick question, what was Elon Musk’s first big business venture? What famous Kardashian was Kanye West married to? If you know those answers and more, drop down to Club Millthorpe on Pym Street for their monthly trivia night. As well as good fun in fine company, and a great restaurant hosted by Shiri's kitchen, trhere is also some great prizes on offer!

Sep 25: Isiah is just a dream at The Greenhouse

Performing at Orange Ex-Services Club’s Greenhouse venue on Friday, September 25 is Isiah Villareal. The much-travelled performer will be showcasing both his smooth vocals, soulful tunes, and acoustic flair, after recently releasing his original single, “Just a Dream”, on the charts.

Sep 25: Bingo, I know that song!

Test your musical knowledge with a round or two of musical bingo at Club Millthorpe. • Get a card filled with printed song names or artist pairs. Listen to the Music played by the host DJ, mark your card, fill all the slots, and then shout bingo! No trivia knowledge is needed because the titles are right in front of you and everyone is a winner...

Sep 26: One of the biggest voices in the west

Performing at the at Orange Ex-Services Club’s Greenhouse from 6pm, Shane Kerr has been a staple of the Central West live music scene for more than 30 years with “one of the biggest voices in Central West”. He specialises in acoustic and electric guitar performances backed by high-quality tracks, covering everything from 1980s classics and country rock, to modern hits and hard-rock anthems.

Sep 28/Oct 11: From reptile shows to Baffo the chef

Orange Ex-services Club presents a fantastic “KidsFest” for the school holidays ranging from junior golf clinics, chocolate bingo, live reptile shows, family bowling days, and a kids comedy show featuring Signor Baffo, the world’s worst cook! There’s chaos in the kitchen when Signor Baffo’s left in charge! For more information and booking details, go to: https://www.oesc.com.au/kidsfest