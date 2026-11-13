Nov 13 Rock’s last great flowering, the spirit of ’96

It was rock’s last classic age, with the Unplugged Live ’96 show, celebrating 30 years of Alice in Chains, at Badlands Brewery on Friday, November 13. This special tribute to all things grunge also includes some super unplugged renditions of music icons including Pearl Jam, Nirvana, and more, with dinner and drinks from 7pm.

Nov 13 With a poem in your heart...

Club Millthorpe’s Spoken Word/Poetry Night is on again for not just poets who know it, but also for orators with a love of the written and spoken word. From 7.30pm at 34/24 Elliott St, Millthorpe, come share the joy of the spoken word with friends. All genres, classics or original, in a friendly and relaxed environment for all ages, all levels, all welcome! Also, why not book for dinner at Shiri’s?

Nov 13 Good luck on Friday the 13th, with Rooftop DJ!

Friday, November 13, will be a lucky night for locals looking for the latest sounds from the Rooftop DJ at Orange Ex-Services Club. The Greenhouse of Orange is a relaxed, open-air dining and bar destination that includes The Greenhouse Cocktail Bar & Restaurant, Garden Bar, and rooftop lawn – a one-acre open-air space featuring a lawn area, family pavilion, kids’ space, and live music.

Nov 13/14 Basil is back, spinning his Faulty Tales!

Following its incredibly successful production of “Yes, Prime Minister”, Boxboards Theatre presents “Faulty Tales”, Australia’s longest-running dinner theatre parody of the greatest BBC sitcom ever made! Boxboards takes you off the couch and thrusts you into the world of your favourite TV shows! At the Ambassador Orange, this all-new show promises audiences a brilliant night of great food and hilarious entertainment.

Nov 15 Unwind with Rhythm & Brews

Unwind at the end of a tough weekend with Rhythm & Brews at Badlands Brewery & Taproom on Sunday. The taproom doors open at 2pm with free live music running from 3pm to 6pm. There’s also a great happy hour from 2pm to 4pm with no tickets (or jacket!) required.