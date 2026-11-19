Nov 20: Rooftop DJ at The Greenhouse

Come to the top of the town at Orange Ex-Services Club’s The Greenhouse atop the club on a converted bowling green.

Great live music from a DJ creating a great sound to kick-off the weekend, a cocktail bar, and top food, are also available at the highest and best place in town.

Nov 20: Kustom Karaoke and DJ at Millthorpe

Have a song in your heart that you want share with the world? Come along then to Kustom Karaoke and DJ who are bringing back the sing-away fun at Club Millthorpe, 34/24 Elliott Street this Friday from 7.30pm.

All ages, all levels, all welcome, why not also book for dinner at Shiri's restaurant tin the dining room?

Nov 21: Storytelling songwriter at The Country Club

The Country Club, Bloomfield this Saturday features local musician, Justin Landers, an independent Aussie country music singer-songwriter.

A bush boy at heart after growing-up in Cobar, he draws heavily on regional life for his storytelling and songwriting.

Nov 21: Shane’s amplified acoustic sound

Shane Kerr is bringing his smooth amplified acoustic sound to The Greenhouse at Orange Ex-Services Club this Saturday.

His sets feature everything from country, rock, and pop classics spanning the 1960s through to current hits of today.

Nov 22: Matt’s Rhythm & Brews

Featuring at Badlands Sunday Rhythm & Brews is Matt Arthur, playing a blend of blues, classic rock, and roots-driven acoustic music.

His stage style features his soulful sound and intricate guitar work with the influence of blues and roots legends like Eric Clapton, Keb' Mo', John Hiatt, and Bill Withers.

Nov 26: Fleetwood Mac sound at Canobolas Dance Hall

The Handpicked Band offers up the unique smooth 1970s sound of Fleetwood Mac at Canobolas Dance Hall next Thursday featuring the incredible Lauren Azar as lead vocalist.

Come for a night of soaring harmonies and the songs that defined a generation such as Dreams. Go Your Own Way, The Chain, Rhiannon and so many more!