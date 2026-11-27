Nov 27: Odd Dogs at The Greenhouse

Odd Dogs is a four-piece band serving up a mix of crowd-pleasing covers and groovy original tracks. The line-up is Eli Stanford (vocals, guitar), Sam Betts (bass), Liam Gildea (keyboard), and Connor Riley (drums).

Nov 27: Justin Landers at the Ophir Hotel

Justin Landers is an acclaimed independent country musician known for his authentic bush ballads, heartfelt storytelling, and rich vocals. He won the Independent Country Music Australia (ICMA) Award for Most Popular Independent Album 2024 for his LP 'Free Time & Money'.

Nov 28: Dave Webb Trio to rock ’n’ roll!

Playing The Greenhouse at Orange Ex-Services Club, Dave Webb steps up from his usual acoustic set-up to a full trio, with dynamic sets ranging from pub classics reimagined on loop stations to raw acoustic sessions and full-throttle hard rock.

Nov 29: Dom’s bringing sweet sounds to The Wentworth

Dom Lenarduzzi is an Australian singer-songwriter known for his authentic blend of country, folk storytelling, and stripped-back rock. His polished stage presence saw him named top Live Music act in the Central West at the Australian Wedding Industry Awards.

Nov 29: Meet an Aussie literary great

Badlands goes highbrow this Sunday, with patrons able to meet Aussie literary giant Kate Grenville in person. The author of 'The Secret River' and 'The Idea of Perfection' will give a talk and Q&A, and sign copies of her new release, 'The Country Schoolmaster – A Mystery in 88 Letters'.