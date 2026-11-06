Nov 6: Clancy Pye at The Wentworth

Clancy Pye is one of the most exciting contemporary singer-songwriters rising out of the Central West. Raised on a farm in Oberon, NSW, she grew up in a deeply musical family, picking up the guitar at age six with her storytelling perfectly capturing regional Australian life and her breakout track, My Hometown hitting number one on the Australian Country Airplay charts.

Nov 7: Lueth Ajak at The Greenhouse

Lueth Ajak is a highly-popular, soulful South Sudanese-Kenyan-Australian singer, songwriter, and acoustic live music entertainer known for his cheeky performance style, soaring vocals, and infectious smile who has established himself as one of the most sought-after soloists in the region.

Nov 7: Tribute to Angry and Rose Tattoo

Rose Tattoo cover band, Lies N’ Destruction play their Paradise Cities tour at Badlands in tribute to the group that changed Aussie rock and roll forever!

With the recent passing of legendary Rose Tattoo founder and frontman, Angry Anderson, it’s a great chance to honour one of Australia’s most iconic rock outfits.

Nov 7: Adult Bingo at the Ophir Hotel

It’s bingo but not as you know, and definitely not for the kids! Adult Bingo isn’t your average bingo... held every eight weeks on a Saturday, expect raunchy mini-games, plenty of hilarious off-limits humour and laughs, and great prizes to be won.

Starting at 5pm with entry just $10, your mum and aunty, may want to sit this one out!

Nov 8: Bike Show at Club Millthorpe

Bikes on the Green aims to promote the Orange Classic and Café Riders’ Club, help raise awareness and money for men’s mental health issues, and to support the bets little club in the country. Registration form about 9am onwards for both contemporary and classic motorcycles of all shapes and form.