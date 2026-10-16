Oct 16: Rooftop DJ plays all the hits at The Greenhouse

The Greenhouse at Orange Ex-Services’ Club is a unique one-acre rooftop destination blending a relaxed gastro-pub restaurant, a cocktail bar, and a vibrant outdoor social scene.

This Friday, it features its very own Rooftop DJ playing all your favourites from 7pm to 11pm.

Oct 16–25: Fans of “Frozen” get to see new show

Fans of the children’s movie classic “Frozen” can, for the first time, experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm at Orange Civic Theatre.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s “Frozen” includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage.

Oct 17: Country music star in idyllic setting

The idyllic setting of Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club at Bloomfield hosts the gracious charm of Milly Washbrook from 5.30pm on Saturday.

Ms Washbrook is a country music singer-songwriter who also blends elements of folk and rock in an acoustic performance featuring songs from her debut 11-track digital album, ‘Chasing Flames’.

Oct 17: Classic rock show from the good doctor…

Independent artist, Dr TAOS, known for his driving, classic guitar-rock riffs, is heading back to the Colour City for a full-band show to launch his new single at the Victoria Hotel on Saturday.

Catch this special old-style rock talent, whose new single features a pumping, slide-guitar-driven blues-rock boogie with a few twists and turns and a bunch of hooks.

Oct 20: Pick up the mike at Club Millthorpe

Love the limelight? Club Millthorpe in Elliott St is busting out the old music box to give everyone a go with the mike on Tuesday night.

Join in for another fabulous night of belting your heart out with Kustom Karaoke at the friendliest little club in the Central Tablelands!

Oct 30: Fun “Footy Show” anecdotes from ‘Fatty’ and ‘Chief’

Hear some hilarious, outrageous, and unbelievable “Footy Show” stories from two of rugby league’s great personalities, Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin and Paul ‘The Chief’ Harragon, at Orange Ex-Services’ Club.

“An Evening with Fatty & Chief” will be a celebration of two true icons of Australian sport and television, telling it like it is!