Friday, October 23. Groove along to Rooftop DJ.

The iconic Greenhouse venue atop Orange Ex-Services Club this Friday from 7pm to 11pm features the Rooftop DJ playing all the latest hits to groove along to and welcome in the weekend. The Greenhouse is a unique one-acre destination blending a relaxed gastropub restaurant, a cocktail bar, and a vibrant outdoor social scene.

Saturday, October 24. 80s bangers performed by Bad Landings.

Presented by Badlands Brewery as “less sausage, more sizzle”, this special one-night-only encore performance follows recent sold-out shows and is for those who love the hits of the ’80s. This five-piece powerhouse delivers the ultimate soundtrack to the decade, bringing together the biggest bangers from across the globe, from synth-pop classics and new wave favourites to rock anthems, dance-floor fillers, and chart-topping hits that defined a generation.

Saturday, October 24. Hometown return for country rock star.

Rising country rock star, James Keith, is having his first official hometown launch gig for his brand-new album, ‘I Call It Magic When I’m With You’, at The Greenhouse on Saturday. Backed by his high-energy four-piece band, his signature sound blends gritty country storytelling with big, anthemic pop-rock hooks for the Top 10 Grand Finalist in the 2025 Toyota Star Maker competition.

Sunday, October 25. Sunday unwind at Rhythm & Brews.

Want to unwind before getting back to work each week? “Rhythm & Brews” runs every Sunday from 2pm at the Badlands Brewery & Taproom, featuring live music from local artists. The Taproom is the perfect location to catch up with friends or bring the family when you need to escape the house! There are games for the kids, a warm and cosy atmosphere, 14 beers on tap, and a great local wine list.

Wednesday, October 28. Laugh along with “The Happiest Refugee”.

Anh Do’s bestselling book has made readers laugh and cry, with Mr Do’s stage show at Orange Civic Theatre taking it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos, and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. When one of Australia’s most talented comedians delves deep into his own life’s joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing… happiness.

Tuesday, November 3. Book now for Melbourne Cup event.

Don’t miss the starting gate for the big race, so book your tickets now for the Hotel Canobolas Melbourne Cup Lunch on Tuesday, November 3. Get yourself and friends a table of 10, or make your own numbers up, for a fantastic pre-race feast followed by drinks in the Summer Street Bar before they’re off in “the race that stops the nation” from 3pm.