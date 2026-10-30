Oct 30

Singalong to guitar greats

Shane Kerr – talented local solo singer and guitarist – is one of the biggest voices in the Central West and brings more than 30 years of live performance experience to his show at The Greenhouse atop Orange Ex-Services Club this week.

Oct 30

Lenny brings live show to Club Millthorpe

Live acoustic musician Lenny is performing at the best little club in the west, playing rock and country classics with an energetic take on all the songs to keep you singing along all night. Also, why not book for a delicious dinner at Shiri's, before the show?

Oct 31

Multi-instrumentalist’s trio at The Greenhouse

Local musician, Dave Webb is a versatile multi-instrumentalist, singer, and guitarist who this week fronts his Dave Webb Trio – a highly-experienced function and party cover band – at The Greenhouse atop Orange Ex-Services Club.

Nov 1

Ovation for our greatest opera performers

Featuring four of Australia’s best-loved artists, Marina Prior, David Hobson, Silvie Paladino, and Michael Cormick, “Ovation” is playing at Orange Civic Theatre. After enchanting audiences across Australia and worldwide, they now unite for a brand-new concert series.

Nov 3

Special Melbourne Cup lunch at The Greenhouse

Have a flutter, a wine, great food, and a great time, as local radio personality, Neill Gill hosts the race that stops the nation in a special luncheon event at The Greenhouse atop Orange Ex-Services Club.

Nov 3

Singer-songwriter, after Melbourne Cup fun

Singer-songwriter and acoustic musician, Dom Lenarduzzi is performing at The Wentworth after Melbourne Cup Day with his repertoire of more than 115 live cover songs – including artists like Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac, and Johnny Cash – as well as original material.