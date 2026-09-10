Sep 10

Nicole and Sandra back, for more practical magic...

Hollywood stars, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, reprise their roles from the original 1998 cult classic, "Practical Magic," with the sequel premiering at a special "Girls Movie Night" screening from 7.30pm at the Odeon 5 cinema.

Sep 11

Chasing Flames at the Greenhouse

Solo acoustic country star, Milly Washbrook (also known as Milly Magee), is at the Greenhouse atop Orange Ex-Services Club with hits from her debut independent album, 'Chasing Flames'. This features raw, heartfelt songwriting that was co-written and produced by legendary Australian country musician, Bill Chambers.

Sep 11

Find your voice, at Spoken Word/Poetry Night

Club Millthorpe again hosts this popular event where everyone is invited to offer recitations of original poetry, prose works, and history readings, whatever takes your fancy! All genres, classics or original. Friendly and relaxed atmosphere for everyone, with excellent food from Shiri's Kitchen.

Sep 11/12

Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show

Live action play based on the hit Australian television series, featuring the kind-hearted family of blue heelers who play together, learn together, and stay together!

Join Bluey and her family in their first live theatre performance, showing at various times over two days at Orange Civic Theatre.

Bookings 6393 8111, or go to: www.orange.nsw.gov/theatre

Sep 12

An Evening of Spirit – With Judy O'Brien

Join gifted medium Judy O'Brien for a profound and healing evening at the Orange Ex-Services' Club as she shares her divine gift for communicating with the other side.

Through her unique ability to see, hear, smell, and feel spirit, Judy acts as a bridge to your departed loved ones, offering specific messages, comfort, and insight into life on the other side at this 18-plus event.

Sep 17

Hilarious wedding reception, what could go wrong?

Hilarious wedding reception high jinks, bungles, and pratfalls befall the helpless and hapless bride and groom at 'Confetti & Chaos' at Orange Ex-Services Club.

Brought to you by the makers of 'Faulty Towers The Dining Experience', this is the worst wedding reception you'll ever go to... and everyone is invited!