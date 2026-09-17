Sept 18

Groovin', with Erin at the Greenhouse Tune in to the easy listening sounds of Erin Leigh's vocal and acoustic harmonies at the Greenhouse atop Orange Ex-Services Club from 6pm. This relaxed venue features a restaurant and cocktail bar, a garden bar and rooftop lawn, wood-fired pizzas and seasonal menus, and live music events every weekend.

Songs on high, unaccompanied The Taproom at Badlands Brewery features the Katandra Women's A Cappella Choir from the South Coast. Their repertoire ranges from jazz, pop, medieval, folk, and world music, so everyone will find something they can enjoy. The only criterion for their song list is that it must feature a beautiful melody, a great arrangement, and strong vocal skills – and be fun to sing!

Sept 19

Musical journey to the experimental side... Looking for something new? Experimental electronic music collective, Blood Orange, is hosting its inaugural session, "Sounds by People", featuring an eclectic cohort of out-there artists – Lucas Abela, Defektro, Nik Nak, Man's Best Friend, and Plants Aligned – at the Mad Hatter Drinks Lab at 147 Lords Place this Saturday.

Brad Myers at The Country Club With a unique style that famously turned Keith Urban's chair as a contestant on "The Voice Australia" in 2021, Brad Myers is a well-known acoustic singer, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist with four decades of performing experience, known for striking a balance between soaring high notes and intimate acoustic tracks.

William Crighton performs 'Colonial Drift' The Taproom at Badlands Brewery features ARIA Award-winning, Riverina-based "Bush-Psych" pioneer William Crighton performing songs from 'Colonial Drift', his powerful fourth studio album. Co-written with his wife and long-time creative partner, Julieanne Crighton, the record features notable collaborations with Midnight Oil members Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie.

Easy listening Dave Webb at Orange Ex-Services Dave Webb, playing at the rooftop Greenhouse venue of Orange Ex-Services, is an accomplished, multi-instrumentalist musician and singer known for his diverse range, powerful vocals, and exceptional guitar-shredding skills. He has become a mainstay of the local music scene and is guaranteed to put on a great show!