The original class of The Canobolas High School held a reunion at the Waratahs on Saturday, May 2, to mark 60 years since the establishment of a new high school in Orange.

The Canobolas High School was Orange’s second high school, with the first cohort starting in 1966 at the Orange High School campus.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Science, Charles Cutler, officially opened the newly built Canobolas High School on December 7, 1968. The school’s first principal was Fred Dobbin, who later served three terms as mayor of Orange.

In 1992, the school was renamed The Canobolas Rural Technology High School, reflecting its growing emphasis on agricultural, technical, and vocational programs.

In March 2025, a proposal was made to revert the school’s name to its original official name, The Canobolas High School, so that it would better reflect the school’s history and identity as a comprehensive co-educational high school.