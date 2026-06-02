This group of students from de la Salle School discuss one of their Leaving Certificate exams in 1965. With the exams over, they could relax and think about their future, either opting for further study or joining the workforce. De la Salle was the Catholic boys’ school while Santa Maria was the equivalent for girls. They later merged as James Sheahan Catholic High School. Volunteers from the Orange & District Historical Society meet every Wednesday at the Heritage Centre, 148 March Street, from 10.30am to 4pm. Visitors may call in with local history and family history inquiries.