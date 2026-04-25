This image takes us back to the Anzac Day commemoration in 1956. Pictured are Orange primary school children who gathered in Robertson Park on the previous day for their own special open-air service. Watched by teachers and mothers, their thoughts turned to fathers, grandparents, and others who served in both world wars.

Photo courtesy CWD Negative Collection, Orange & District Historical Society. Volunteers from the society gather at the Heritage Centre, 148 March Street, each Wednesday. Visitors can call in between 10.30am and 4pm with local history or family history questions.