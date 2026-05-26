These Orange Air Training Corps (ATC) cadets eagerly gathered around visiting Corporal Tony Nibbs from the ATC headquarters in Sydney in March 1966 to learn about the use of rifles. About 50 cadets attended a weekend bivouac where they learnt theoretical and practical matters associated with the flight training program. The ATC was formed during World War II.

The society’s headquarters at 148 March Street is open on Wednesdays between 10.30am and 4pm (with a lunch break from 12.30-1.30pm). Visitors are welcome to call in with any inquiries.