On the corner of Anson and March streets stands an important Orange landmark. It is believed that the house was built about 1875. This week’s photo, taken in 1966, shows Dover House before extensive renovations of the site.

In the early 1900s, it was named Dover House Collegiate School for Girls. Later, it became a boarding house and, later still, a general store, operated in the 1960s by Ray Hunt.

The building still exists, but minus the balcony and verandah.

Photo courtesy Orange and District Historical Society. The society holds a work day at Heritage Cottage, 148 March Street, each Wednesday from 10.30am to 4pm (with a lunch break from 12.30-1.30pm). Members are available to answer enquiries at this time.