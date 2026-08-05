There was no end of excitement at the railway annual picnic held at Orange Racecourse in October 1964, as these youngsters found out. Almost 200 railway workers and their families attended the day where there were activities for everyone. Competitions included a tug-of-war for men and a rolling pin throwing contest for women. Among the crowd were 70 boys from Croagh Patrick and Buena Vista boys’ homes. Guests brought their own picnic lunches, but there were also 100 gallons of free soft drinks, 50 gallons of ice-cream and a huge assortment of lollies.

Orange and District Historical Society holds a work day at Heritage Cottage (148 March Street) each Wednesday from 10.30am to 4pm each Wednesday (with a lunch break from 12.30-1.30pm). Members are available to answer enquiries at this time.