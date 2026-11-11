After more than a quarter of a century in business, Tolie Bashara from Central West Trophies & Embroidery offers such a great variety of items, one-offs, and services that even he can barely keep up.

One facility most customers are only now becoming aware of is his discount line in selling and installing button batteries for everything from Seiko and other brand watches to remote-control car keys and roller doors. Prices start from a super-competitive $10 for timepieces and from only $16.60 for remote-control and other units, he revealed.

“I’ve been in business for about 25 years, here in the Anson Street Plaza for 22. I’ve been here a long time, but nobody knew about the battery service. People only found out about it on the odd chance that they would mention it to me,” Mr Bashara said.

“I’ve been doing it a number of years. Not only am I very experienced at it, I’m also a lot cheaper. Everything is so expensive now, and I often charge half what other installers are charging for batteries and installation,” he added.

As well as batteries, trophies, and embroidery, Mr Bashara runs an old-style business that is hard to define, but which covers a range of specialist skills, products, and services.

These include business stamps, medals, name badges, key rings, plaques, key cutting, promotional items, laser engraving, pet tags, electronic plates, sports and school uniforms, and prints, custom, and corporate clothing.

Other products and specialties include workwear, screen printing, thermal transfers, door signage, car signs, A-frames, banners, flags, business cards, and giftware.

In fact, if you can’t find what you’re looking for in store, you’re just not trying. He’s even been known to do one-off specialist T-shirt transfers to help Santa out at Christmastime! So, if you want something bespoke and special for the festive season, he’s your man.

“I do trophies, gift transfers, key cutting from $15, and numerous other things including brass plaques, laser engraving, and engraving for gifts,” Mr Bashara said.

“It’s a bit of everything. There’s not much in the way of engraving or other that I won’t have a go at,” he concluded.

Central West Trophies & Embroidery is at Shop 5, Anson Street Plaza, 212 Anson St, phone 6361 7393, email info@cwre.com.au.