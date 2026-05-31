A three-day certification program comes to Orange this June, offering health professionals, educators, people managers, and anyone interested in human development a practical map of the human mind.

Imagine having a simple, structured way to work with the patterns that drive behaviour, not by diagnosing people, but by genuinely understanding them, says Shawn Dwyer of The Coaching Centre Australia.

That, he says, is exactly what his program, Figuring Out People: Meta-Programs for Coaching Awareness and Communication, delivers.

Based in Orange since 2012, Shawn, who holds a degree in Social Science, has delivered leadership programs both regionally and internationally and serves as President of the Meta-Coach Foundation.

His course, running in Orange June 6-8, is about understanding the ‘software' behind human behaviour.

“Most people assume behaviour is simply a reaction to what happens around us,” he explains. “Research in Neuro-Semantics tells a different story. Our thinking, feeling, and responding are governed by deeper patterns operating outside of our conscious awareness.”

Shawn calls these ‘meta-programs’ and says to think of them as the lenses through which we see the world.

“They are not things we are. They are things we do. Beliefs formed years ago, often without consciously choosing them, become the invisible frames through which we interpret every experience. Once you understand this simple and natural human technology, engaging with meta-cognition becomes surprisingly accessible,” Shawn says.

“Recognise the colleague who sees the big picture but struggles with detail. Notice the student who needs to know why before engaging with how. Understand the patient who processes emotion internally and appears withdrawn under stress. These are not personality flaws. They are meta-programs, and knowing how to read them changes how you communicate.”

Figuring Out People covers sixty meta-programs across four clusters: ‘how we think’, ‘how we process emotion’, ‘how we take action’, and ‘how we construct meaning.

Shawn believes professionals in health, education, HR, leadership, and coaching will find immediate, practical applications.

“Anyone with a genuine interest in human development will find this program opens a new dimension of people literacy,” he concludes.

Figuring Out People: Meta-Programs for Coaching Awareness and Communication takes place in Orange June 8-8. Seats are limited. Call Shawn Dwyer on 0439 194 323 or visit thecoachingcentre.com.au to secure your place.