When people think about banks, they often picture large corporations focused on delivering returns to shareholders. But Bank Orange is different. We are a customer-owned bank, which means the people who bank with us are also the people who own us. Rather than operating for the benefit of external shareholders, we exist to serve our members and the communities they call home.

In practical terms, being customer-owned means profits are reinvested back into the organisation and the local community. That investment takes many forms: improving technology and digital banking services, maintaining face-to-face banking in Orange, supporting local events and sponsorships, and funding initiatives such as our Community Support Grants Program. It also means decisions are made with a long-term focus on member benefit rather than short-term shareholder returns.

Customer-owned banking has a long and proud history in Australia. Many credit unions and mutual banks were established by groups of people who came together to help one another achieve financial security and home ownership. That same philosophy remains at the heart of Bank Orange today. As our mission states, we are committed to empowering local communities with trusted, simple and supportive banking.

For Bank Orange, that story began more than 60 years ago. Established in 1964 as the Email (Orange) Employees Credit Union, the organisation was created with a simple idea: helping people help themselves. Over the decades it evolved through several name changes while continuing to support generations of local families, businesses and community groups across Orange and the Central West. In 2024, the organisation adopted the trading name Bank Orange, reflecting modern banking expectations while retaining the same customer-owned structure, values and commitment to the region.

Today, Bank Orange remains proudly headquartered in Orange, with local staff making local decisions and actively investing back into the community. Whether it is providing competitive home loans, supporting first home buyers, delivering scam awareness education, funding local projects or helping community organisations grow, the focus remains firmly on creating positive outcomes for members and the region.

One of the key ways members can have their say is through the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Unlike publicly listed companies where voting power is often linked to share ownership, customer-owned banks operate on the principle of member participation. The AGM provides members with the opportunity to hear about the bank's performance, understand future plans, ask questions and participate in the governance of their organisation. Visit bankorange.com.au/agm to find out more.

As banking continues to evolve, our commitment remains unchanged: local ownership, local decision-making and local investment. That's what it means to be a customer-owned bank. And that's what makes Bank Orange different. Bank Local. Bank Orange.