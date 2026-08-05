The Winterschools Equestrian Carnival returned to Cudal over the last weekend of July, with 120 equestrian competitors and families converging on the Cudal Showgrounds for three packed days.

The carnival, which is organised by the Orange Anglican Grammar School (OAGS) Agricultural Centre of Excellence Academy, has gained a reputation as being one of the premier interschools equestrian events in NSW.

Alongside the carnival, the event was also a major bivouac for the local 252 ACU cadets unit who assisted in building and dismantling arenas, managing site safety and communications, and welcoming visitors.