Introducing Wonder Baby, a free, fortnightly art and wellbeing program for parents and caregivers of babies up to one year old.

Wonder Baby is a new program for the gallery and the first of its kind in the region, providing an opportunity for local parents and caregivers to connect with the visual arts, support each other and empower themselves while also caring for their babies in a warm and friendly environment.

Discover Orange Regional Gallery's latest exhibitions with a relaxed baby-friendly tour that encourages careful observation and conversation while allowing time to pause, talk with other parents and feed and comfort babies. Each tour will be followed by baby tummy time in the gallery, with cosy rugs, cushions, and tactile, multi-sensory toys, providing further opportunities for participants to connect with their babies and each other.

Sessions will run from 10am to 11am every second Tuesday during school term. In the next session on Tuesday, 18 August, we will visit 'Nike Savvas: Purple Haze'. Celebrated for her large-scale, vibrant installations that blend elements of painting, sculpture and kinetic art, Savvas's work invites playful engagement alongside thoughtful contemplation.

Wonder Baby is free, but spaces are limited, and bookings are essential. Visit the gallery's Eventbrite page for more information and to book!

Wonder Baby is generously supported by Orange Regional Arts Foundation.

'Nike Savvas: Purple Haze' is presented by Orange Regional Gallery in partnership with the Art Gallery of New South Wales, and with the generous support of TLE Electrical.