Construction of the new ALDI supermarket at North Orange Shopping Centre will begin this month.

The development, by Region Group, includes 1,560 square metres of retail space adjacent to the existing shopping centre and an additional 150 car parking spaces.

The company will construct the building shell before handing it over to ALDI for its supermarket fit-out, which is expected in the first half of 2027. Region Group marked the milestone with a ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, attended by Member for Calare Andrew Gee, Orange Mayor Tony Mileto, and Orange City Council CEO Scott Maunder.

"Orange continues to grow, and developments like this reflect the confidence investors have in our city’s future," Cr Mileto said. "This investment is about more than a new supermarket. It is about supporting our growing population, strengthening our local economy and ensuring our services and infrastructure continue to keep pace with the needs of our community... Another positive step forward for North Orange and our growing city!"

Wayne Moodie, Region Group's general manager of major tenants, partnerships, and projects, said Orange was a growing and thriving regional city and the company was proud to be investing in the essential retail infrastructure that supported its growth.

"The addition of ALDI will give North Orange residents greater choice and convenience, strengthening the Centre's role as an essential everyday place for the community," Mr Moodie said.

"A key focus for Region Group is investing in existing shopping centres, like North Orange. They are places where people want to live, work and raise their families, and that creates opportunities for continued investment aligned with the community's growth.

"Projects like this help support local economic activity, create opportunities for employment and ensure regional communities have access to the quality and choice of retail services of metropolitan areas."

The new Aldi North Orange store expected to open in late 2027.