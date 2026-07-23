Get ready to warm up with inspiring stories this winter at the 10th Orange Readers and Writers Festival.

Hosted by Central West Libraries, the festival will be held upstairs at the Hotel Canobolas from July 31 to August 1 and is designed to provide a warming winter escape to share stories and inspiring conversations with fellow booklovers and brilliant authors.

The main festival event will be held from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 1 August with five guest authors, including special guest Chris Hammer, whose novel Scrublands was made into a hit series on STAN, and Treasure & Dirt, which will premiere on the ABC on July 19.

Joining Chris Hammer will be Cynthia Banham, Sam Guthrie Meredith Jaffe, and Sue Williams.

Orange City Council’s Recreation and Culture Committee Chair, Cr Tammy Greenhalgh, encouraged locals to chase away the winter chill and gather with like-minded booklovers.

“There’s no better time to sit down with a good book than winter. This is a great way to bring regional NSW readers and writers together to share a love of reading and meet Australian authors,” Cr Greenhalgh said.

The winners of the 2026 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards will also be announced by Orange Mayor Tony Mileto at 11am on Saturday, August 1.

Early bird tickets cost $80 until 20 July, after which tickets will cost $95.

Interested writers can also attend a history writing workshop on Friday 31 July from 10 am to 1pm with local author Kim Kelly.

Whether you’re advanced with your writing project or at the very beginning, Kim will show you how to tap into your creative flow through a series of fun and inspiring exercises. Workshop tickets cost $45.

Tickets and workshop bookings via Eventbrite.

The Orange Readers and Writers Festival is hosted by Central West Libraries, operated by Orange City Council, and supported by Collins Booksellers. Books by the guest authors will be available for sale and signing at the festival.