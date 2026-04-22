It is now just over a month until an incredible group of local legends steps up on the dance floor to shine in Stars of Orange 2026!

On May 30, some 600 people are expected to pack out the Orange Function Centre to witness these brave locals perform big dance numbers all to raise money for the Cancer Council.

This year’s Stars include: Blake Thomas (Orange Theatre Company), Lianna Speers (Triple M), the team from PRP Imaging, Amy McMiles (Kumiai Ryu High Impact), Poppy and Frank hairdressers, Zander Peden (Transitions Removals & Logistics), Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School staff and the crew at JLW Performance.

In addition to working hard to learn dance steps ahead of the big night, all are busy raising money to smash their fundraising targets.

On Friday, April 24, the team at PRP is looking to take another step toward their target of $30,000 with a trivia night at Mad Hatter Drink Lab.

Hosted by Ben McGarity of Trivialicious (who has kindly donated his time and excellent compere abilities) the evening promises to be a hoot. All the PRP team asks is that you “Come along, enjoy a feed and a bevvy or two with friends, and test your knowledge, all for a good cause!”

There will be an array of prizes and items up for grabs on the night, as well as the 100-club raffle with a prize pool worth nearly $4,000!

All monies raised by Team PRP, and indeed all Stars of Orange dance participants, aim to further enhance cancer research.

If you can’t make the trivia night, you can always head to stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-orange to sponsor your “Star” of choice or purchase a ticket to attend the May 30 main event!