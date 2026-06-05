Orange has been awarded Silver and named People’s Choice Winner at the 2026 NSW Top Tourism Town Awards, narrowly missing out to Gold winner, Kiama.

Orange was recognised in the Top Tourism Town category for towns with a population of 5,000 or more, alongside Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Forbes, Kiama, Moree, Shellharbour and Wollongong.

The results were announced on Wednesday, May 27 at the LGNSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference in Maitland.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said the double award win was a proud moment for the whole community.

“This belongs to the local businesses who got behind the campaign, the tourism operators creating memorable visitor experiences, the hospitality staff welcoming guests, the retailers, growers, makers, accommodation providers and event organisers who help make Orange such a special place to visit,” Cr Mileto said.

The Silver award was based on Orange’s formal submission, which required a detailed tourism overview supported by visitor-focused web content, an itinerary, editorial copy, high-quality images, a short video and strong local business reviews.

Local media production company SK Media created the video for the submission, which is available on the Orange City Council YouTube page.

“SK Media did a fantastic job showcasing Orange on the state stage – from our food and wine to our landscapes, changing seasons and the people and businesses behind it all,” Cr Mileto said.

The People’s Choice Award was determined by public vote. Orange's win was aided by Council's community campaign, 'A vote for Orange is a vote for local businesses', which put local operators at the forefront. Council visited more than 30 businesses across the city, creating social media content that highlighted the people and places that make Orange a popular visitor destination.

Orange City Council’s Economic Development Community Committee Chair Cr Frances Kinghorne said the win showed the power of community pride.

“The People’s Choice Award is a testament to the strong community support for Orange and the pride local residents have in this city,” Cr Kinghorne said.

NSW Tourism Association CEO Natalie Godward, congratulated Orange on its achievement.

“This is a fantastic achievement and a true reflection of the passion, pride, and commitment your community brings to delivering outstanding visitor experiences,” Ms Godward said.

Orange City Council thanks everyone who voted, shared the campaign and helped showcase the city as one of NSW’s top tourism destinations.