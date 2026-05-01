Hit by a vehicle in 2018 while riding his bike to work at Orange Emergency Department, Dr Steve Peterson definitely hasn’t let his quadriplegia slow him down.

The hard-working medico and city councillor is currently helping organise the Orange leg of a unique international fundraising race for spinal cord research.

The Wings for Life jog is the largest running event globally, with 310,000-plus participants last year alone racing against a “virtual car”.

“It’s an unusual race, not like anything else you would normally be involved in, and it’s for spinal cord injury research,” Steve told Orange City Life.

“I’m organising the Orange event being held on Sunday, May 10, though it’s held simultaneously all around the world at the same time,” he added.

As he explained, the race has no finish line as such, all runners start simultaneously around the globe, with competitors racing to keep ahead of the Virtual Catcher Car, with their progress tracked on a phone app.

The “vehicle” starts 30 minutes after the runners, but clocks up a steady 14km per hour, gradually increasing speed until the last athletes are caught, Steve explained.

“When the ‘car’ passes a runner on the app, their race is over and they can get a well-deserved hot (or cold) drink.

“The event is dear to my heart/spine as 100 per cent of the entry fees and all donations go directly to spinal cord research projects; since 2014, tens of millions of dollars have been raised,” he said.

The Colour City, Steve said, is again hosting one of thousands of events worldwide, starting at 9pm on the Sunday at Sir Jack Brabham Park with the course run over illuminated soccer ovals designed to be wheelchair accessible.

“Whilst the winner last year was a Japanese man who ran a ludicrous 71.7km, the majority of Orange participants jog, walk, or roll at a much less intense pace.

“However, one local runner did finish 426th out of 310,719 global entrants after running more than a marathon, so all are very welcome,” Steve revealed.

The event is designed to be a fun social occasion for a very good cause with costumes encouraged for participants.

“I am debating whether my TIE fighter wheelchair (custom-built to look like the iconic Star Wars TIE fighter ship) returns again this year,” Steve speculated.

“Water, lollies and snacks are provided and, this year, we also have a coffee cart as well!”

The Orange event, he adds, provides local runners the chance to see how they place worldwide amongst a mammoth field of competitors or, instead, they can walk with friends and a hot chocolate.

“It’s a late event, but a great one also,” Steve enthused.

“Please join in, if you possibly can!” he concluded.

Registrations are open until race day, go to: www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/en/locations/orange