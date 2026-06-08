Local residents are being encouraged to share their feedback on an updated plan to improve access and inclusion for people with disability in the Orange community.

Orange City Council’s draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2026-2030 is now on public exhibition for community comment.

According to Council, the plan identifies practical actions across services, facilities, information, employment practices, events and public spaces to make our community more accessible, welcoming and inclusive for everyone.

It was developed through consultation with community members, including people with disabilities, their families and carers, local service providers and advocates.

The plan identifies four key outcome areas:

Developing positive community attitudes and upholding the rights of people with disability;

Creating liveable and safer communities;

Supporting access to meaningful employment and independence; and

Improving access to mainstream services through better systems and processes.

Orange City Council’s Ageing and Access Community Committee Chair, Cr Steve Peterson, said the plan acknowledged the contributions people with disability make to community life and recognised that accessibility and inclusion were shared responsibilities.

“Councils, community groups, local businesses and residents all play a part in creating a community where everyone can take part with dignity and independence,” Cr Peterson said.

“When we get inclusion right, it shapes how people move safely through public spaces, find and understand information, join in events and activities, and access everyday services with confidence.”

To have your say on the draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2026-2030, visit YourSay Orange (yoursay.orange.nsw.gov.au), where you can read the draft plan and share your feedback. The survey will close on 21 June.