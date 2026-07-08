Finally finished and ready to take its first students, Kinross Wolaroi School's new boarding facility, Wyvern House, has been officially opened by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley AC KC.

Designed primarily for Year 7 and 8 students, boarders will be moving into their new digs from Monday, July 20, the day before the start of Term Three.

More than a century of school tradition also came to a close, ending 130 years of near-continuous boarding for junior high school students at the facility's original building, the historic Wolaroi House.

The new multimillion-dollar, hi-tech facility is part of a whole-school redevelopment project aiming to prepare the elite private college for the future of education.

Designed to accommodate boys from Years 7 to 9, the two-storey boarding house will provide a modern, wellbeing-focused residential environment as part of the school's staged Built Environment Masterplan, launched in 2023.

The facility will house 64 students in quad-style rooms featuring king single beds, privacy screening, individual study desks and generous personal storage.

Senior student accommodation has also been incorporated, with four sets of paired single rooms for Years 11 and 12 boarders, each sharing full bathroom facilities.

With some debate over the name of the new facility on Icely Road, Wyvern House was chosen after an ancient Christian symbol of a two-legged dragon representing the triumph of good over evil.

The icon also traces back to the heraldic arms associated with John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, with the old Wolaroi College adopting the imagery in its original school crest.

"This is an exciting moment for our school, and especially for the boarders who will soon call this wonderful new space home," principal Tim Kelly told parents in a letter earlier this year.

"We look forward to seeing the first boys move into Wyvern House and begin building the stories and traditions that will shape its future," he added.