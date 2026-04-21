The grand Duntryleague mansion was built for wealthy local businessman James Dalton Jnr.

His father, James Dalton Snr, had arrived in the colony of NSW from Ireland on board the convict ship “Hive” on Christmas Eve, 1835. He had been given a seven-year sentence for his part in an alleged abduction, and left behind his wife, Ellen, and three young children, Michael, Margaret and James Jnr.

After being granted his freedom, Dalton applied for his children to join him in Australia, with 15-year-old James Jnr arriving in September 1849. His father had set up as a storekeeper in the Orange district, and James joined him in the business, which expanded greatly following the discovery of gold at Ophir in 1851.

Over the years, the Daltons acquired substantial landholdings and built a thriving business empire.

In 1861, James Dalton Jnr opened the first flour mill in Orange at the corner of Summer and Sale streets. The mill was an instant success and won several international design prizes.

The Daltons also turned their attention to Sydney, where they established a warehousing, wharfing and wholesale empire.

James Dalton

The magnificent Duntryleague mansion was completed in 1876. It takes its name from James Dalton Jr's birthplace in County Limerick, Ireland, with the literal meaning “the fort of the three flags or pillar stones”.

Well-known architect Benjamin Backhouse drew up the plans for the mansion, although the actual builders are not now known.

The house was built over three levels from bricks made on the property. It features a magnificent stairway, wrought iron lace embellishments and iron lace portico.

The stained glass window in the central stairway was presented to James Dalton Jr on the occasion of his investiture as a Papal Knight for his services to the Catholic Church by the Vatican. It bears his papal crest and the motto “Inter Cruces Triumphans in Cruces”, which roughly translates to “amid the crosses, triumphing in the crosses”. The motto is also included on the leadlight above the front door of the mansion.

Other aspects of the building are the considerable stonework, which includes the flagstone veranda. All the stone was quarried from Coffey Hill, fifteen miles from Orange on the Cargo Road.

James Dalton Jnr lived at Duntryleague until his death in 1919.

The property was purchased by the Orange Golf Club in 1935, which set about establishing the stunning residential country golf club that remains to this day.