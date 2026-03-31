Duntryleague Golf Club is gearing up for a major milestone celebration this April as it marks 150 years of the historic Orange landmark, the grand Duntryleague mansion.

Built for Orange's pioneering shopkeeper, James Dalton, the grand multi-level home features a magnificent stairway, wrought iron lace embellishments and an iron lace portico. The stunning stained glass window in the mansion was presented to James Dalton on the occasion of his investiture as a Papal Knight for his services to the Catholic Church by the Vatican.

The property was sold to the Orange Golf Club in 1935 and they continue to operate the site and buildings today.

To honour the occasion, Duntryleague Golf Club will host a 150-Year Anniversary Weekend, featuring a special anniversary celebration and a community Family Fun Day on Sunday, April 12

The celebrations will include food stalls, kids’ games, garden and mansion tours, live music on the green, a kids’ putting competition, and sunset drinks.

Duntryleague Golf Club President John Cook said the anniversary was a proud moment for the club, Orange and the wider golfing community.

“Celebrating 150 years of Duntryleague is an extraordinary milestone, not only for our club but for the entire Orange community and the history of golf in Australia,” Mr Cook said.

“For generations, Duntryleague has been a place where people come together — to play, to celebrate, and to build lifelong friendships. We warmly invite the community to join us in marking this proud moment and celebrating the legacy of one of regional Australia’s most historic golfing destinations.”