This Sunday is Palm Sunday on the Christian calendar, and that means it's time for an afternoon of old-fashioned family fun as Orange’s long-running Orange Family Easter Festival returns to Robertson Park.

It's a much-loved annual tradition that began more than 35 years ago with volunteers from local churches coming together to put on an Easter celebration for all the community to enjoy.

The Easter Festival, which is absolutely free to enjoy, was even awarded Community Event of the Year at this year's Australia Day awards.

"The purpose of it is to unite Christians from a variety of churches around the town to the true meaning of Easter, but to celebrate it in a way that incorporates the community," Orange Church of Christ pastor and chair of the festival organising committee, Jon Baker, said.

"So we're inviting them to celebrate with us, bringing people together and everyone's welcome, regardless of background or belief or age, or anything else!"

As always, the Orange Family Easter Festival will be an afternoon packed with fun games, crafts, music and much more.

"We've got a lot of jumping castles, and the scouts will come again with their climbing ropes. We'll have a main stage and a special music act from South Australia named Lilli, big family games, as well as the usual barbecue," Jon said.

"There'll be food stalls, craft tents, woodworking, fairy floss, and everything is free because we believe that the meaning of Easter was also given free."

While rain has only disrupted the Easter festival once in the event's history, Jon said they do have a wet-weather plan, which will see the event go ahead at the Christian Ministry Centre, 580 Cecil Road.

"We're hoping that's not the case and we've only been rained out once in over 30 years. Do bring the whole family down and enjoy a fun afternoon and the Good News of Easter!”

The Orange Family Easter Festival takes place in Robertson Park this Sunday, March 29, from 12pm to 3pm. Everything is free!