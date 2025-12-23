Orange City Council and Waratah Sports Club invite the community to ring in 2026 with an evening of live music, fireworks, food, and faabulaous entertainment.

Getting underway at 5pm on New Year's Eve, December 31, this family-friendly community celebration feature a live-music lineup of Francis Kate Music, Squeaky Sound Box, and Cameron Sharp. There will also be fun children's entertainment and of course fireworks!

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said he is thrilled to bring the community together for another fantastic New Year’s Eve celebration.

New Year’s Eve is one of the most anticipated events in our community calendar, and we’re proud to offer a safe, family-friendly celebration for everyone to enjoy,” Cr Mileto said.

“The event begins at 5pm, so bring your camp chairs and picnic blankets and settle in for a great night. The activities close with the fireworks at 9pm!”

Waratah Sports Club Director Luke Whitton said there would be plenty of entertainment for people of all ages.

“Guests can enjoy a variety of food trucks and local wine offerings to stay well-fed and refreshed throughout the day,” Mr Whitton said. "The children’s entertainment includes face painting and Party Planet.”

People will be able to purchase drinks from the Waratah Sports Club and local stallholders, he added.

This year, Orange City Council is sponsoring the fireworks after last year’s hugely successful display display

"This year we’re taking it up a notch, expect a spectacular show lighting up the Orange sky at 9pm," Cr Mileto said, adding that he can’t wait to see the Waratahs ground packed with families and friends enjoying the festivities.

"Thank you to Waratah Sports Club and sponsors for their generous support in making this celebration possible. We’re excited to welcome 2026 in true Orange style," he said.

This year’s New Year’s Eve celebration is proudly presented by Orange City Council in partnership with Waratahs Sports Club, with generous support from our sponsors: Guzman y Gomez, Bank Orange, and Kennards Orange.

Gold coin donation on entry will go to support our local Rural Fire Service.

Parking will be available at the Waratah Sportsground and the nearby North Orange Shops area, but Council does encourage carpooling to reduce traffic. At the end of the event, guests who are driving should exit via Platinum Parade to help alleviate congestion.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.orange.nsw.gov.au/nye