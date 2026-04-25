This Sunday, April 26, Holy Trinity welcomes the community to a grand organ concert where you can experience the magnificent sound of the church’s 110-year-old organ.

Built and installed by Friedrich Ernst Ladegast in 1913, the Holy Trinity Organ consists of nearly 1000 brass and wooden pipes. The organ underwent a major overhaul in 2024 with a brand-new console installed and every single pipe removed, cleaned, and ‘revoiced’ or retuned to the perfect pitch.

The sound and feel of the massive instrument being played by a master is an experience like no other, secretary of the Trinity Foundation Ernest Shave said.

“The acoustics in our 146-year-old church building, the new organ console, and the 968 113-year-old pipes make it a unique experience!” he said.

“And it is not often that an organist of the standing of Dr Michael Davies performs in Orange.”

Dr Michael Davies studied organ under Donald Holder at Trinity Grammar in Summer Hill and continued under Sydney University organist Norman Johnston, while studying Medicine. Michael obtained his Licentiate of Music in Organ in 1986. He was the assistant organist at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Cremorne, from 1971-1992; St Alban’s, Holborn (London), 1993-1997; and St Luke’s, Enmore, from 2002-2014. Michael is currently an assistant musician at St Francis Xavier Cathedral in Wollongong.

“The programme includes something for everyone. There are some old masters, starting with Bach’s dramatic "giant" 'Fugue in D Minor BWV 680'. Brahms and Handel also feature, and C.H. Parry and J.P. Sousa to add some interesting variety.

“This is an opportunity for people who enjoy church music, organ music, to come along and listen and for those who don't yet know that they enjoy it yet, to come and find out!”

Proceeds from the concert will go to the National Trust of Australia (NSW) Holy Trinity Church Orange Conservation Appeal, managed by the Trinity Foundation, to restore and maintain this historic building, including the organ and pipes.

The Grand Organ Concert takes place Sunday, April 26, from 2-4pm at Holy Trinity Church, on the corner of Byng and Anson Streets, Orange.

Entry is $25 for adults by Eventbrite, or by cash or card at the door.