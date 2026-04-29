Orange City Council invites new residents and long-time locals alike to come and explore just what Orange has to offer at ‘Experience Orange’, a community expo being held in Cook Park on Sunday, May 3.

Experience Orange was conceived to help people new to Orange, as well as long-time residents, discover the many activities, sports, hobbies, and other ways to get involved in their community.

The event will be a showcase of local businesses, sporting, and hobby clubs, community groups and services, with hands-on experiences, interactive demonstrations, live performances, family‑friendly activities, and a chance to enjoy delicious local food and regional wine.

This is the second time the council has held Experience Orange, but it will be the first to be held in Cook Park.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto described the event as an “expo to showcase everything Orange has to offer.”

“I invite everyone to come along and learn what’s available for local families in our city, in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere,” Cr Mileto said.

“There’s no better location for it than Cook Park, one of Orange’s most recognisable and historic public spaces, which has been a welcoming meeting place to gather for more than 150 years.”

Experience Orange will be held from 12 noon to 4pm, is free to attend, and is open to everyone.

Council encourages anyone looking for more information to visit their website at: www.orange.nsw.gov.au/experience-orange

Local businesses, community groups, or clubs wishing to showcase their services at Experience Orange can also visit the website to submit a registration form.

Experience Orange is sponsored by Bendigo’s Community Bank Gilgandra and Central West, Party Planet, and Pollets Martial Arts, who will all be in Cook Park on May 3.