A delicious lunch recently hosted by some of our most high-profile hospitality houses has raised thousands of dollars to help combat the growing problem of people going hungry in the Colour City.

FoodCare Orange received this welcome boost to its main mission of supporting locals experiencing food insecurity when a group of community-minded businesses donated a total of $10,000 following their fundraising lunch at Monty’s Restaurant and Bar in late September.

The donation will have an immediate impact on the charity’s ability to support vulnerable members of the community, FoodCare coordinator, Tim Mordue, said.

“FoodCare receives no government funding at any level,” Mr Mordue said. “The only way we can continue feeding the ever-increasing number of people affected by the cost-of-living crisis, rising interest rates, and inflation is through the generosity of financial donors and the support of our community.”

In these tough economic times, he said, it is those at the bottom of the economy who are suffering most.

“Those with the least are affected the most,” Mr Mordue emphasised.

“Every dollar donated helps us subsidise and provide free food to people who are struggling.”

After the fundraiser, representatives from several of the sponsoring businesses dropped in to FoodCare’s grocery shop in March Street to officially present the donation. The contribution was originally announced as $9500, but organisers increased their pledge by a further $500 to reach an even $10,000.

The fundraising lunch was made possible through the generosity of several local businesses, including Byng Street Café Group/Monty’s Restaurant and Bar, Ross Hill Wines, The Gladstone Hotel, Quest Orange, Nashdale Lane Wines, and Spilt Milk Bar, Mr Mordue said. He said the organisation simply could not operate without strong community support.

“We can’t do any of this work without our community standing behind us,” Mr Mordue told Orange City Life.

“This incredible fundraising effort demonstrates the generosity and compassion that exist in Orange; we extend a very special thank you to everyone involved in sponsoring the lunch and helping raise such a substantial donation,” he said.

FoodCare continues to play a vital role in supporting individuals and families across the Orange region who are experiencing financial hardship, ensuring access to affordable and nutritious food when it is needed most.

As the number of people accessing FoodCare rises, so too do the costs of running the volunteer-run charity. All of the money raised at the lunch will be returned directly to the Orange economy through the purchase of additional fruit and vegetables, eggs, meat, and milk, which are either heavily subsidised or given away free to anyone experiencing financial hardship in our community.

The gift comes at a time of rapidly growing demand for FoodCare’s services, which have recorded a 20 per cent increase in customers year on year and a 50 per cent increase over the past two and a half years, with working families accounting for 60 per cent of new customers.

With tough economic times continuing to put pressure on local families and individuals, the organisation is enormously grateful for every effort to help.

“Food insecurity is a serious and insidious issue for so many communities, and it does not discriminate,” FoodCare president, Sue Clark, concluded.