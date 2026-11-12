NAIDOC Week celebrations will be held in Orange from 14-21 November, in recognition of the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebration of the oldest continuous living cultures on earth.

In Orange, celebrations are coordinated by the Orange NAIDOC Week Community Committee, supported by Orange City Council, and include a range of cultural, educational and community activities.

The theme for NAIDOC Week in 2026 is 50 Years of Deadly, which marks an important milestone. It’s a tribute to the people who built this movement. the Elders who stood firm, the organisers who made space, the artists who turned resistance into expression, and the communities who keep showing up, year after year.

Orange NAIDOC Week Community Committee chair, Cr Gerald Power, said NAIDOC Week has celebrated the voices of our communities for five decades.

“For 50 years, NAIDOC Week has provided an important opportunity to celebrate the strength, resilience and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, while also recognising the contribution of those who came before us and paved the way,” Cr Power said.

“The theme 50 Years of Deadly honours the Elders, advocates, artists and community members who have helped shape the NAIDOC movement and inspire future generations. We invite the whole Orange community to join us in celebrating this important milestone through the week’s events and activities.”

A major event of Orange’s NAIDOC Week celebrations is the 50 Years of Deadly Street March and Service Day, which will be held from 9.30am on Monday 16 November. The march will begin in Sale Street at 10.30am (assemble at 9.30am) and head down Summer Street to Robertson Park where the Official Opening and Service Day will be held from 11am.

The other major event is the NAIDOC Community Awards night, which will be held at 5.30pm on Saturday 21 November.

A new event being held this year is the Family Fun Day, which will be held at Moulder Park from 10am to 2pm on Saturday 14 November. The free event will feature jumping castles, a barbecue, stalls, live music and games.

Information about the 2026 NAIDOC Week events can be found here.

For more information and updates, visit the NAIDOC Week Celebrations – Orange NSW Facebook page.