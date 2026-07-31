Property sales in Orange remain some of the strongest in the state as buyers increasingly turn their eyes to regional locations.

Data released by PropTech firm InfoTrack shows Orange taking third place for overall property sales across NSW in both the first and second quarters of 2026.

The latest Property Market Update, analysing sales activity from April 1 to June 30, 2026, shows the number of property transactions in NSW increased by 7.1 per cent overall, with houses continuing to lead buyer activity, accounting for 67.4 per cent of transactions.

Regional markets featured heavily in the overall sales rankings, with Dubbo claiming first place after a whopping 24.2 per cent increase in overall property purchases over the quarter.

InfoTrack's Chief Operating Officer, Lee Bailie, said it is simply a reflection of the growing demand for regional locations supported by affordability, infrastructure investment and strong local economies.

"Dubbo's move into the top position highlights the strength of regional markets and the appeal of locations that offer buyers more than just affordability," Mr Bailie said.

"The city's diverse economy, spanning healthcare, education, agriculture, mining and renewable energy, is supporting long-term demand."

Port Macquarie, in fourth place, and Armidale, in ninth, are the other regional centres to feature in the top ten. The rest are the western Sydney growth corridor locations of Austral, Box Hill, Parramatta, Castle Hill, Blacktown and Rouse Hill.

The data also shows Orange is gaining momentum among first-home buyers, rising from fifth to third place in the rankings. The increased demand has contributed to price growth, with the median purchase price climbing 8.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $728,000.

"The latest data shows buyers are not simply chasing a lower price tag, they are weighing that affordability against access to healthcare, education and employment, and finding that regional centres increasingly offer both," Mr Bailie said.

Dubbo also featured prominently among first-home buyers, ranking as the sixth most popular location for this group.

"Dubbo continues to attract first home buyers because it offers a combination of relative affordability, access to services and the opportunity to purchase a home with more space," Mr Bailie said.

"With median prices sitting around $555,000, it remains an appealing option for buyers looking to enter the market."

Mr Bailie added that major developments such as Dubbo's North-West Urban Release Area are set to deliver around 5,500 homes over the next 20 years, creating new opportunities for future growth.

The full report can be viewed via the InfoTrack website.