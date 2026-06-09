Local rights advocate Kirsty Evans, who fought long and hard for flood victims in Molong, is the star-turn in a new series of podcasts highlighting the achievements of rural women.

The 2025 NSW Regional Woman of the Year is one of first subjects of the 'Wise, Wild and Woven' podcast series of 13 inspiring ladies from across the state.

Evans – a commercial and property lawyer from Orange – was awarded the 2025 NSW Regional Woman of the Year award in recognition of her tireless, pro bono legal advocacy for local victims of the devastating natural disasters of 2022.

Developed by the NSW Rural Women’s Network, the podcasts aim to deliver thought-provoking conversations that explore living and working in regional and remote NSW.

It also aims to challenge negative stereotypes about gender and ageing, and illustrate the breadth of achievement, leadership and resilience across the state.

Four episodes are available to stream now on all major podcast platforms:

• Mary Hollingworth, based in Glen Innes, is a long time community contributor and Country Women's Association member, recognised as both a Hidden Treasures and Women of the Year nominee. Her story reflects the quiet, consistent leadership that keeps regional communities strong

• Dr Saba Nabi, based in Wagga Wagga, is a health professional, advocate and board member of Multicultural NSW. Her reflections speak to identity, wellbeing and the importance of inclusive voices in regional leadership

• Kirsty Evans from Orange is the 2025 NSW Regional Woman of the Year. A lawyer and community advocate, she’s known for her calm leadership and commitment to supporting regional communities through challenges and change

• Jane Harris, from the Southern Riverina, is a community builder and leader whose work spans education, collaboration and local wellbeing. Her story is one of connection, service and creating spaces where communities can thrive.

Host and Program Producer Dimity Brassil said the podcasts aim to cast a light on the work of mature women in bush communities.

"It's been a privilege to interview these incredible women, all of whom are powerful and passionate community builders; I've loved hearing their stories and discovering what makes them tick,” Brassil said.

“They're doing great things and creating change where needed: raising mental health awareness in shearing sheds, fighting to get insurance for flood victims, running regional theatre awards that rival the Oscars, keeping agricultural shows alive, and putting the twinkle back in farmers' toes for charity; and that's just the start!" she concluded.

For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/departments-and-agencies/women-nsw/rural-womens-network/wise-wild-woven