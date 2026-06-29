Former Orange local Jayden O'Neill is on the adventure of a lifetime, having been chosen as one of six young filmmakers competing in the rebooted series Race Around The World, which is currently screening on Sunday nights on ABC TV.

ABC’s groundbreaking series Race Around The World first hit the airwaves almost 30 years ago and helped launch the media careers of the original contestants, including John Saffron, who now returns as a weekly judge for the reimagined series with host Zan Rowe.

The rules are simple: six filmmakers travel solo through 10 countries, delivering a new short film every 10 days, over 100 days.

Working entirely alone, they will shoot, write, edit and produce each film from start to finish, before dialling in from wherever they are in the world to share it with a live studio audience.

Each week, a rotating panel of expert judges, including Margaret Pomeranz, Claudia Karvan, Danny Philippou, Bruce Beresford, Wayne Blair, Gracie Otto and more, will join John Safran to critique each Racer’s work.

At the end of the season, the Racer with the winning score will receive their own personal project produced and funded by the ABC.

Jayden, who attended St Mary's Primary and James Sheehan High School, is an educator and marine biologist, turned photojournalist and filmmaker, now based in Darwin. His work spans conservation, people and climate change, including extensive work in Antarctica.

In the first two episodes of Race Around the World, Jayden has looked into dynamite fishing in the Philippines and illegal gold mining in Peru. In the most recent episode, which aired on Sunday, Jayden explored life in a once-booming oil town in China.

The series airs weekly at 7.30pm on Sundays on ABC TV, and past episodes can be found on ABC iview. Each week, viewers also have the chance to vote for their favourite film by visiting abc.net.au/ratw