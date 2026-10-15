Want to own a great work of art by a local creator and help one of our most important not-for-profits at the same time?

Food was the theme of an inaugural exhibition opening at The Corner Store Gallery on Thursday, October 15, in which original artworks are being auctioned to raise funds for FoodCare, the discount grocery provider that has looked after our most hard-pressed locals for more than a decade.

Titled “Palette for Good”, the exhibition at 382 Summer St opened to all at 5.30pm, with entry by gold coin donation, showcasing works created by local artists and inspired by some of our best names in the hospitality sector.

Under the project, each artist was matched with a local foodie, the pairings spanning some of Orange’s most recognised hospitality names and a mix of emerging and established artists.

Each pair met, ate, talked, and exchanged stories before the artist was given a deliberately open brief: turn the conversation into an original artwork. The resulting 13 works will be revealed at the exhibition, which runs until Monday, October 19, before being auctioned to raise funds for our local foodbank at 142 March St, open Tuesday to Friday.

Each work will also be printed as a poster, offering a second life beyond the gallery walls, with all proceeds from sales going to FoodCare.

Collaborations include Hugh Piper of one-hatted eatery Hey Rosey, paired with Wiradjuri artist, Sandon Gibbs O’Neil, from Burruguu Art, while the Union Bank’s Dom Aboud has worked alongside painter, Larissa Blake. Other pairings include Simonn Hawke of Fiorinis (formerly of two-hatted Lolli Redini) with Tully Moore; Racine Bakery, brought to life by Sophie Ryan; contemporary gelato shop Spilt Milk Bar, paired with Whitney Spicer; and long-time local institution Stans Hot Food, with artist Sophie Corks.

The partnership comes at a time of rapidly growing demand for FoodCare’s services, which have recorded a 20 per cent increase in customers year on year and a 50 per cent increase over the past two and a half years, with working families accounting for 60 per cent of new customers.

For more details about the project, visit www.paletteforgood.com/about-p4g