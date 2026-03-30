Families across Orange and Cabonne are being encouraged to take advantage of free child car seat checks, with qualified fitters visiting local preschools and kindergartens from March to May.

Delivered through the Orange and Cabonne Councils’ Local Government Road Safety Program, the initiative aims to ensure that children travel as safely as possible every time they are in a vehicle.

During the free checks, accredited child restraint fitters will inspect car seats to confirm they are suitable for a child’s height, age and weight, and that they are correctly installed. Any issues identified will be corrected on the spot at no cost to families.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said supporting child safety on local roads is a shared community responsibility.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children,” Tony Mileto said.

“These free car seat checks give parents and carers peace of mind that their child restraints are fitted correctly and offer the best possible protection. By making the service available at preschools and kindergartens, we’re removing barriers and making safety easy and accessible for busy families.”

Research shows that a correctly fitted and age-appropriate child car seat can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash.

Road Safety Officer Andrea Hamilton-Vaughan said even small fitting errors can have serious consequences.

“We regularly see child restraints that are the right seat but not fitted correctly, or seats that children have outgrown,” Ms Hamilton-Vaughan said.

“These checks are a simple but highly effective way to reduce risk and keep our youngest passengers safe every time they travel.”

The Orange and Cabonne Road Safety Program has been delivering free child car seat checks for more than 15 years, helping protect some of the community’s most vulnerable road users.

Parents and carers can access the service conveniently at participating preschools and kindergartens, making it easy to prioritise safety as part of their everyday routine.

All families are strongly encouraged to take part and ensure their child is travelling safely.

A full list of dates and locations can be found at the Orange City Council website. Families can also contact their preschool or kindergarten for more information.