Having performed in front of thousands of fans at one of the world's most glamorous outdoor rock festivals at Glastonbury in the United Kingdom, Fanny Lumsden believes there is nothing quite like an Aussie bush venue for genuine atmosphere.

A true country girl herself, growing up on a sheep and cropping property west of West Wyalong, she argues that the school of arts hall found in even our smallest villages is the most intimate and genuine of venues.

The double ARIA and multi-Golden Guitar award-winning artist is playing solo at the Canobolas Hall on Friday, July 24 as part of her Country Halls Tour, covering small communities throughout eastern Australia, and couldn't be happier.

"Absolutely — the little town I grew up in, Tallimba, had a great little hall that was the centre of the community. I've been doing the halls tour since 2012 and I love it," Fanny said.

"There are a lot of barriers for country people to go to live shows — cost, travel — and these events attract so many people who would otherwise not see live music. It's like being invited into someone's home for a cup of tea," she told Orange City Life.

With a sound that recalls some of the world's great female performers, she brings an accessible, easy-listening style that eschews the twangy faux-cowboy manner of so much Nashville-inspired music.

"I really like Taylor Swift, she's amazing, but I was never a 'Swifty'. You could call my style 'gateway country', 'alternative country', 'Australiana', or 'country folk' — any of those will do.

"It's very well-embedded phonically. People come to our shows and hear us, and say, 'I didn't know I liked country, but now I do'."

Living and working on a family farm in the Snowy Mountains near Tumbarumba with her husband and musical collaborator Dan, the current tour — titled 'Only Fans' — will feature Fanny performing solo without her seven-piece support band.

Keeping busy with a new album in the works, Fanny flits between here and overseas, where she also has a strong following.

"I created the Country Halls Tour and recently toured Scotland and New Zealand, and also performed in Liverpool, England, visiting the Beatles museum there.

"I've been back five times to the UK and Europe. I toured with Paul Kelly and did 23 shows in 23 days, then came back and went straight on the road," Fanny said.

Something that may surprise fans is that, despite her farming background, she also hails from strong performing and creative stock.

"I come from a very musical background — everyone loves music. We've got opera singers, musical theatre performers and concert pianists all in my extended family.

"I'm the country cousin playing the country music; the ones who aren't performers are mostly farmers, teachers and nurses," she added.

In addition to her music career, Fanny is also a volunteer firefighter, a working farmer and a documentary filmmaker. One of the greatest thrills of her life has been meeting and performing with some of the artists who inspired her.

"I love everything from classical to folk to GANGgajang. I listened to Kasey Chambers when I was growing up and now I get to perform with her — I've done a bunch of gigs with her, which is very cool," Fanny said.

"I always liked Dolly Parton as well. She actually presented me with my ARIA three years ago for my record 'Hey Dawn' for best country album," Fanny said.

Performing songs at her current shows from her yet-to-be-released next album, she explained that every new recording is designed to tell a story with an overall theme — something she says country music is ideally suited to.

"All my albums, I build a world around them, they all have a concept, but that doesn't mean they're concept albums!" Fanny said.

"Country music, I think — it's songs about the people, sung to the people," she said.