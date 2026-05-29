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With their cupboards nearly bare, FoodCare Orange’s winter appeal aims to restock the pantry for those with nothing. Useful items to donate include:
• Canned products: meat such as spam, corned beef, tuna, salmon, fruit, veggies, soups, baked beans, spaghetti
• Juice, fruit boxes
• Cereal
• Sugar
• Salt and pepper
• Spreads such as peanut butter, jam, honey
• Nuts
• Jerky
• Bottles of water
• Tea and coffee
• Crackers, biscuits
• Snack bars, muesli bars
• Powdered milk, UHT milk
• Pasta, noodles and rice
• Jarred sauces
• Baking essentials: flour, baking powder, yeast
• Cooking oil
• Toilet rolls, tissues and paper towel
• Personal hygiene items: Soap, shampoo, toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant, sanitary products, body wash
• House and laundry cleaning items and disinfectant products
• Washing powder/liquid
• Baby supplies: baby food, formula, nappies, wipes
• Gluten-free products
If you would like to consider running a food drive, make a donation, volunteer, or grow some veggies, contact FoodCare to discuss how you can help. FoodCare can be contacted on 0447 577 884 or info@foodcareorange.org.au
To find out more about FoodCare you can visit our website www.foodcareorange.org.au or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.