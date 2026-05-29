With their cupboards nearly bare, FoodCare Orange’s winter appeal aims to restock the pantry for those with nothing. Useful items to donate include:

• Canned products: meat such as spam, corned beef, tuna, salmon, fruit, veggies, soups, baked beans, spaghetti

• Juice, fruit boxes

• Cereal

• Sugar

• Salt and pepper

• Spreads such as peanut butter, jam, honey

• Nuts

• Jerky

• Bottles of water

• Tea and coffee

• Crackers, biscuits

• Snack bars, muesli bars

• Powdered milk, UHT milk

• Pasta, noodles and rice

• Jarred sauces

• Baking essentials: flour, baking powder, yeast

• Cooking oil

• Toilet rolls, tissues and paper towel

• Personal hygiene items: Soap, shampoo, toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant, sanitary products, body wash

• House and laundry cleaning items and disinfectant products

• Washing powder/liquid

• Baby supplies: baby food, formula, nappies, wipes

• Gluten-free products

If you would like to consider running a food drive, make a donation, volunteer, or grow some veggies, contact FoodCare to discuss how you can help. FoodCare can be contacted on 0447 577 884 or info@foodcareorange.org.au

To find out more about FoodCare you can visit our website www.foodcareorange.org.au or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.