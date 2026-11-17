It’s not all that often in this decidedly secular age that a religiously themed event is forced, by sheer weight of numbers, to move to a bigger venue.

This, however, is the happy circumstance for the Orange Men’s Christian Breakfast, which, after only a few years, has grown to include dozens of attendees each month, organiser Mike Seccombe says.

“I was in the group that started it, though Mal Rankin was the instigator, and he gathered a few people that he knew around him to help organise it,” Mr Seccombe reveals.

“We used to have it at Duntryleague, but it was getting bigger than the restaurant could hold, so now we have it at the Ambassador Motor Lodge on the third Saturday of the month from about 7.30am,” he adds.

The event has grown steadily into an eclectic occasion that doesn’t cater for any particular religion, theme, or focus.

“We have a minimum of 50 attending, with 55 the other week and 200 on our mailing list. They’re all ages and it’s open to Christians of any denomination,” Mr Seccombe says.

“We have Catholics, Uniting, Anglicans, Presbyterians, with most other local Christian churches also represented.”

The secret to its success, he believes, is that it never features a talk, sermon, or homily from an ordained minister of the cloth, but from those who have made a very personal journey of faith.

“It’s always a lay guest speaker, and they’re invited to simply talk about how they found Jesus and how the Lord is involved in their life.

“We then have a discussion after that for maybe 15–20 minutes to reflect on the speaker’s talk,” Mr Seccombe explains.

Besides Mr Seccombe and Mr Rankin, the planning team includes Rob Blake, Jim New, Tim Cooke, Bruce Hardy, Bill Towns, Michael Middleton, and Andy Armytage.

Mr Rankin describes the breakfast as a way for men to connect around “fellowship, fun, and sharing of life and faith, over a hearty buffet breakfast”.

He recalls the initiative in its current format began as a spark of an idea as four men were talking over a barbecue lunch at Lake Canobolas in late 2022.

“It was decided a guest speaker would be a regular part of the experience,” Mr Rankin says.

“Over four years, we have had men from all walks of life like health and welfare, tradies, councillors, pastors, teachers, farmers, hospitality services, IT risk management, social work, and psychology,” he adds.

Community spots have also featured, with information on matters including prostate cancer and disaster recovery, with the event serving a number of needs.

“In the classic book ‘Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus’, author John Gray comments that ‘not to be needed’ is a slow death for a man, for men are motivated when they feel needed,” Mr Rankin observes.

“When it comes to focusing on his own problems, a man does not particularly like to talk about them or accept advice; this is because a man’s sense of self is centred around his ability to solve problems and reach goals by himself.”

Autonomy is important, as is achievement, he argues, saying events such as the breakfast group play an important part in that work.

“From experience, when men get together in groups, where they are accepted, encouraged, given the time of day by another listening, they do better,” Mr Rankin believes.

“This breakfast event goes part-way to being helpful in exploring life and how faith in God works out in a man’s life.”

He says a recent photo of the organising committee highlights the role Christian fellowship can play in this.

“The picture of some of the planning team around an open Bible represents what a well-used and great tool is this book for men,” Mr Rankin says.

“It helps us understand, gain wisdom, and take to heart how we do best in the world we share,” he concludes.

Cost is also not a major factor in attending, with a special deal put on to ensure anyone and everyone can afford to go.

“Breakfast is for a set fee of only $25 a head for a special buffet,” Mr Seccombe says.

“We get anyone from young tradies to retirees. Because it’s a layperson’s orientation and run by laypeople, it tends to attract everyday, normal blokes,” he concludes.

For more information, go to the group’s Facebook page or call 0427 200 453.