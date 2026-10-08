With so many distractions, intrusions, and diversions faced by young people today, traditional groups like the Girl Guides provide grounded experiences and genuine social interactions to better help them connect with the real world.

Recent good work in fundraising for a fine cause by two members of the Orange Unit shows the benefits the movement continues to offer, not just for its members but for the wider community.

The girls each raised hundreds of dollars in sponsorship for the MS Readathon, a fundraiser for multiple sclerosis, by reading for at least half an hour each day through August, when the event runs.

Chelsea Taylor and Sophie Williams have also recently reached an important milestone on the way to their next Guides award, the Junior BP Award, named after the founders of the guiding movement, siblings Robert and Agnes Baden-Powell.

The girls themselves, however, told Orange City Life they get a lot more out of guiding than just badges, awards, and their names on honour boards.

“It’s about getting to make new friends and learning so many new things,” Chelsea says.

“We set goals and then we try and get them done. It’s something for ourselves as well,” Sophie adds.

Their mothers are also enthusiastic about the benefits their girls receive from this 120-year-old institution.

“It’s about learning how to interact with other kids. It’s good for their social skills. It’s also about nurturing and bringing her out of her shell,” says Sophie’s mum, Shannon Williams.

“The friendships she gets are very important for kids like Chelsea. She’s not a sporting kid, so it’s ideal for her,” adds Chelsea’s mum, Leanne Taylor.

While young girls can and do join the scouting movement, Orange Guides unit leader Jessica Keppie believes that, for many young women, having a dedicated organisation for girls provides the ideal environment to learn and grow.

“I think it’s about nurturing leadership skills and friendships. In the end, they get out of it what they put into it,” Ms Keppie explains.

“When it’s just other girls, I think that there is a bit less judgement among their peers. They are a lot more relaxed with each other,” she adds.

Long-time local and district manager Yvonne “Possum” MacRae says the movement also provides hands-on experiences and challenges that assist the girls throughout their life journey, in line with the group’s mission: “Empowering girls and young women to discover their potential as leaders of their world”.

“Girl Guides provides the best possible non-formal education for girls and young women, giving them the opportunity to participate in experiences that build their confidence and connect them to their identity and to our world,” Ms MacRae says.

“Our girl-led framework empowers girls to use their voice in choosing their own path, helping them to realise their full potential, while providing fun, friendships, and adventure,” she adds.

The aim, she explains, is to prepare them for the challenges we all face in an ever-changing world.

“Our programs and activities deliver organisational and leadership skills development, foster teamwork and community mindedness, and help girls build resilience and gain confidence in their abilities and their power to make a difference.

“Our weekly meetings are run by dedicated volunteer leaders who give their time selflessly to ensure the girls get the most from guiding; this is particularly noticeable when it comes to assisting young girls to achieve one of our major awards, being the Junior BP for our younger Guides,” Ms MacRae says.

She points to the attainments and accomplishments of the two young girls currently seeking their next level of achievement and the work of the Guide leaders in helping them achieve this.

“At present we have the two young Guides working on their Junior BP Award – Chelsea and Sophie – who are going through the process of challenging themselves in many areas as well as committing to community service,” Ms MacRae says.

“Our volunteer leaders go that extra mile to allow the girls to develop confidence and ‘stickability’ on their way to earning their reward,” she concludes.