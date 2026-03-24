The Molong Garden Expo on March 29, is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about gardening and country life.

Held in the picturesque grounds of Boree Nyrang Homestead, Molong from 9-3pm, the expo is a major fundraiser for the Molong Historical Society. This event offers a chance to learn directly from a range of gardening experts with hands-on demonstrations, and peruse a variety of vibrant market stalls.

Gardening enthusiasts can learn from guest speakers from 10am-2.30pm on the following topics:

Wicking Beds – Cameron Wild

Rose Pruning – Robyn Sharp

Propagation – Sally Bourne

Companion Planting – Lorraine Swift

Home Garden Fruit Trees – David Ogilvie

Burrendong Botanic & Garden Arboretum – Rachael Macsmith

There will be a wide range of plants, garden and craft stalls, perfect for discovering new varieties and tools to enhance any garden. And for history buffs, there are optional homestead tours that offer a unique opportunity to explore the historic property. Morning and afternoon tea will be available along with a barbecue, coffee van, other food vendors, and gelato.

Adding to the excitement will be the Monster raffle with over $3000 worth of prizes, including a silver service dinner for eight guests in the elegant dining room at Nyrang Homestead, and professional gardening services of two people for six hours.

The Molong Garden Expo takes place on Sunday, March 29, at Boree Nyrang Homestead, 154 Peabody Road, Molong from 9-3pm.