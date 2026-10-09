Local young writers with a green thumb were recently honoured – along with family members and their teachers – as finalists in a new short story competition announced at the Australian Garden History Society (AGHS) 46th Annual Conference in Orange. The four junior literary lions were recognised for their inventive efforts writing about a real or imaginary garden of an older “grandfriend” character.

Among the stories up for awards were the highly commended works: ‘Lily’ by Skye Bayliss of Millthorpe Public School; ‘Ma Ma’s Garden’ by Henry Blacklow of Orange Public School; and ‘Reconnection’ by Olivia Eltham, also of Millthorpe Public School. The overall winning work for the competition, though, was ‘A Year in Mamma’s Garden’ by Georgie Keatinge of Cumnock Public School.

During the award ceremony, Orange Mayor Tony Mileto presented each young author with a certificate, while Ian Rogan of Millthorpe Garden Nursery – the conference’s major sponsor – handed the highly commended writers a gift voucher each. Cumnock Public School was also given the choice of a tree to be planted in the school grounds. Year 6 students in Orange, Millthorpe, Molong, and surrounds were all invited to enter the new short story competition, which came with a $200 first prize.

Entrants were asked to write about a real or imaginary garden of a “grandfriend” – an older person, whether they be a grandparent, great-aunt or -uncle, neighbour, or family friend – with whom they have a relationship through gardening. Along with the monetary prize, chair of the judging panel, John Maurer, also presented the winner’s school with a plant and plaque, and an AGHS membership to a grandfriend.

The writing competition is a new venture for the AGHS, a national organisation that promotes awareness and conservation of significant gardens and cultural landscapes.